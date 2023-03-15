Bills sign interesting QB to back up Josh Allen

Josh Allen will be playing with a namesake next season.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills are signing ex-Houston Texans quarterback Kyle Allen. Rapoport adds that Kyle will be competing to be Josh’s backup.

Kyle, 27, has made a total of 19 starts in his NFL career (including two last season with the Texans). While it may be a bit surprising that Kyle is going to a team with one of the best signal-callers in football instead of a more QB-needy team, he will obviously have a great chance to win a Super Bowl ring with the Bills.

Josh’s backup last season, 35-year-old veteran Case Keenum, signed with (coincidentally) the Texans earlier this week. Considering what Buffalo’s other backup quarterback has been doing for them, Kyle might have the inside track to winning the second-string QB job.