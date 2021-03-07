Video: Josh Gordon catches game-winning Hail Mary in FCF debut

The career of Josh Gordon has been a rollercoaster and that continued on Saturday night as he made his debut alongside Johnny Manziel in the Fan Controlled Football league.

“I want to come out here and make some plays and have some fun and most importantly be a part of something bigger than myself, bigger than football,” Gordon said in an interview prior to the game. “Passing the game down to guys younger than me, guys that might have questions about how the game is played at the next level. If I can impart some wisdom, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Two days after being released by the Seattle Seahawks, the troubled Gordon suited up for the first time since Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season and he put on quite the show. The 29-year-old hauled in a touchdown on his first-ever league drive and immediately followed that up with a two-point conversion.

Gordon saved his best for last, however. With the game tied at 26 and the final seconds ticking off the clock, Zappers quarterback Braden Smith uncorked a desperation Hail Mary and wouldn’t you know it, Gordan managed to fight off several defenders to come down with the ball.

Walk-off.

NO WAY! JOSH GORDON HAIL MARY!! LAST PLAY OF THE GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/PYGmFCLhLS — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) March 7, 2021

“Welp… That was fun,” Gordon tweeted after the game. “First W in a while for da kid.”

Gordon had his conditional NFL reinstatement rescinded in January. In total, he had been suspended five times for performance-enhancing substances and other “substances of abuse.”