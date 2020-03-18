Josh Gordon wants to play in 2020 despite latest suspension

Josh Gordon is on an indefinite suspension from the NFL, but he would like to play next season, according to a report.

Gordon, 28, was suspended in December for violating both the league’s drug and performance-enhancing substances policies. The suspension marked his fifth time being suspended for violating the league’s policies.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that Gordon intends to play next season. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly will oversee Gordon’s reinstatement attempt, which will include the wide receiver proving he’s making progress away from the field.

Though the NFL players approved a new CBA that would prevent suspensions for marijuana, Gordon was suspended under the previous policy.

Gordon played six games for the Patriots last season, catching 20 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown. He was later claimed off waivers by the Seahawks, for whom he had 7 catches for 139 yards.