Josh Gordon reinstated by NFL, can rejoin Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have the option of adding a dynamic player to their offense down the stretch, as Josh Gordon has been reinstated by the NFL.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported on Thursday that the NFL has reinstated Gordon. The star wide receiver will not be eligible to play immediately, however, as Glazer notes that Gordon can return for the final two games of the season. Seattle has five games remaining.

Gordon re-signed with the Seahawks prior to the season despite being suspended indefinitely. The 29-year-old has been suspended multiple times by the NFL for failed drug tests. He applied for reinstatement once again during the offseason and reportedly explained that his latest relapse was a result of his brother dying last year. Gordon has been suspended five times for violations of the NFL’s drug policy.

Gordon landed with the Seahawks last year after he was released by the New England Patriots. He caught seven passes in five games for Seattle before being suspended again.

If Gordon has remained in shape, he could give Seattle’s offense a nice boost. The Seahawks already have two of the top receivers in the NFL in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, so they won’t have to ask Gordon to do too much.