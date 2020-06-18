Josh Gordon seeking reinstatement, blames drug relapse on brother’s death

Josh Gordon is seeking reinstatement by the NFL and has an explanation for his relapse.

Gordon submitted a letter on Wednesday applying for reinstatement, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday. Pelissero says Gordon has been training in Seattle and hoping to have his suspension lifted by training camp.

Free-agent WR Josh Gordon submitted his letter applying for reinstatement Wednesday, source said. Still only 29, Gordon has been in Seattle, running routes and preparing for his return. The hope is to get his indefinite suspension lifted in time for training camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 18, 2020

Gordon was suspended in December for a violation of the league’s substance abuse and performance-enhancing drugs policy. That marked his fifth suspension related to the league’s drug policy.

The wide receiver’s lawyer said in a statement that Gordon had a lapse after his brother died in November.

Josh Gordon’s brother passed away last November, about a month before his suspension — Gordon’s fifth for violating the NFL-NFLPA drug policies. I reached out to Gordon’s lawyer, Adam Kenner, who tells me: pic.twitter.com/jbrgIkIoMW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 18, 2020

Gordon played six games for the Patriots last season, catching 20 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown. He was later claimed off waivers by the Seahawks, for whom he had 7 catches for 139 yards. The 29-year-old receiver is currently a free agent.