Josh Harris has telling quote about Commanders’ new Sean Taylor memorial

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris more or less threw the old regime under the bus when discussing the team’s plans to redo the memorial to former safety Sean Taylor.

Harris addressed the media prior to Sunday’s preseason game, and confirmed that the decision to redo the Taylor memorial was his. The owner openly admitted that the installation simply was not up to standard and had to be fixed.

Josh Harris said he had the Sean Taylor installation taken down because he deserves a first-class exhibit. pic.twitter.com/r8GMESuR7L — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) August 25, 2024

“I think that honoring … Sean Taylor is particularly important for obvious reasons. I wanted to make sure that he had a first-class exhibit,” Harris said. “We’ve been working closely with the Taylor family and came to the decision jointly that it was probably time to look for something new, and we’ll be considering that over the next season with the family.”

The Commanders unveiled the initial Taylor exhibit in 2022, when previous owner Daniel Snyder was still in charge. The initial attempt was widely criticized by Commanders fans, and some changes made later failed to placate the critics.

At the very least, Harris appears to be more responsive to fan concerns than Snyder ever was. Making big changes to the memorial to the much-beloved former safety should reinforce that view.