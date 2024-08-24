Commanders making big change with Sean Taylor memorial

The Washington Commanders are making a change to ensure the late Sean Taylor is memorialized properly.

In 2022, the Commanders honored Taylor with a memorial installation inside their home stadium at Commanders Field. The memorial received criticism, and the team was accused of being sloppy with their execution. Washington quickly made some changes to the memorial, which has since been permanently removed.

The Commanders have something bigger and better in mind.

The team, which is under new ownership as of July 23, says it is are commissioning a statue of Taylor.

“After careful consideration, we have decided as an organization to remove the Sean Taylor installation from Commanders Field,” the team said in a statement released Saturday. “We realize that the installation fell short in honoring one of our franchise’s most iconic players. Together with the Taylor family, we are working on a plan, which includes unveiling a statue that will rightfully celebrate the legacy and impact that Sean had on our organization, fanbase and community. The Washington Commanders are committed to honoring our legends in a first-class manner.”

No date for the statue’s potential unveiling was released. The team also has plans to honor franchise legends when they move to a new stadium.

Taylor’s daughter Jackie, who was only 18 months old when her father was killed during a 2007 home intrusion, has expressed appreciation to the Commanders whenever her late father was honored by the team.

Taylor was the No. 5 overall pick by Washington in the 2004 draft. He was in the middle of his fourth NFL season when he was killed. He was known for being a hard-hitting safety and he had received two Pro Bowl nods in four years.