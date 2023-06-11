Josh Jacobs sends cryptic tweet amid contract dispute with Raiders

Josh Jacobs has no immediate plans to report to the Las Vegas Raiders without a long-term contract in place, and the star running back appeared to send a tweet about the situation over the weekend.

The Raiders used the franchise tag on Jacobs back in March. The two sides now have until July 17 to negotiate a long-term extension. Jacobs has not signed the franchise tender, so he will not be able to take part in organized team activities on Monday.

On Saturday, Jacobs sent a cryptic tweet that likely had to do with his contract.

Sometimes it’s not about you. We gotta do it for the ones after us — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) June 10, 2023

“Sometimes it’s not about you. We gotta do it for the ones after us,” Jacobs wrote.

If we had to guess, Jacobs was probably hinting at why he continues to hold out for a long-term contract. He has made reference this offseason to the running back position being undervalued, so he may feel an obligation to secure as much money as possible to help set the market for his peers.

Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards last season. The franchise tag would pay him just north of $10 million, which is $6 million less than what Christian McAffrey makes with the San Francisco 49ers and $5 million less than Alvin Kamara’s average annual salary with the New Orleans Saints.

Jacobs said previously that he would be willing to sign the franchise tag under one condition, but he is clearly focused on a long-term deal for now.