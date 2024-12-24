 Skip to main content
Josh Jacobs destroyed Tyrann Mathieu on stiff-arm

December 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
Josh Jacobs stiffarms Tyrann Mathieu

Josh Jacobs is one of the more physical running backs in the NFL, and he showed that on Monday night.

Jacobs’ Green Bay Packers got the ball first to start their “Monday Night Football” game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. They drove down the field and had a 1st-and-10 at the New Orleans 21. Jacobs took a handoff to the right and got close to scoring down the sideline. He even shoved aside Tyrann Mathieu with a huge stiff-arm move.

Take a look at Jacobs pushing Mathieu out of the way before gaining a few extra yards.

After getting thrown to the ground by Jacobs, Mathieu got some rough treatment on social media.

The Packers scored two plays later. They also had a big 17-play, 96-yard touchdown drive on their following possession. Jacobs finished up that drive with a TD run.

