Josh Jacobs destroyed Tyrann Mathieu on stiff-arm

Josh Jacobs is one of the more physical running backs in the NFL, and he showed that on Monday night.

Jacobs’ Green Bay Packers got the ball first to start their “Monday Night Football” game against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. They drove down the field and had a 1st-and-10 at the New Orleans 21. Jacobs took a handoff to the right and got close to scoring down the sideline. He even shoved aside Tyrann Mathieu with a huge stiff-arm move.

Take a look at Jacobs pushing Mathieu out of the way before gaining a few extra yards.

Josh Jacobs just sent Tyrann Mathieu to the North Pole. pic.twitter.com/88ofZ74Yqr — 97.3 The Game (@TheGameMKE) December 24, 2024

After getting thrown to the ground by Jacobs, Mathieu got some rough treatment on social media.

mathieu gonna have to change his nickname to honey bunny after that stiff arm from jacobs pic.twitter.com/ds3E87HBnF — erin alyce (@herooine) December 24, 2024

Tyrann Mathieu got sent into another dimensional plane by Josh Jacobs' stiff arm. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) December 24, 2024

Jacobs just tossed Mathieu to Sheboygan — 𝕋𝕒𝕧𝕖𝕣𝕟 𝕎𝕀 𝕊𝕡𝕠𝕣𝕥𝕤 (@TavernWISports) December 24, 2024

The Packers scored two plays later. They also had a big 17-play, 96-yard touchdown drive on their following possession. Jacobs finished up that drive with a TD run.