Josh Jacobs had brutal fumble against Colts

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs ran all over the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of Sunday’s game between the two teams, but he also made one very costly mistake.

The Packers were leading 10-0 and had 1st-and-goal early in the second quarter at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Jacobs took a handoff from quarterback Malik Willis and looked like he was going to score, but he fumbled just before crossing the goal line. Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu pounced on the ball int he end zone.

Laiatu Latu recovers the Josh Jacobs fumble in the end zone 📺: #INDvsGB on FOX

Jacobs had over 100 yards rushing in the first half alone. The Packers led 10-0 at the end of it, but they should have gone up at least 16-0 on that Jacobs run.

The Packers signed Jacobs to a 4-year, $48 million contract this offseason. The former Las Vegas Raiders star rushed for 84 yards in Green Bay’s Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.