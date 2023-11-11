Josh Jacobs calls out NFL over big fine

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is the latest running back to be hit with a significant fine for lowering his head on a run, and he wants the NFL to know that he is not happy about it.

Jacobs received a $21,855 fine — the largest of the week — for unnecessary roughness on a run play from late in the second quarter of last Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. Jacobs was deemed to have lowered his head to initiate contact, which has been a focus for the league.

Despite that, Jacobs was not buying it. He took to social media to call the league out.

Jacobs certainly is not the only running back this season to be hit with this sort of fine. Many both inside and outside of the game have been critical of them, questioning what running backs are supposed to do differently, but the league clearly will not be changing its stance anytime soon.

Jacobs carried the ball 26 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns in a winning effort last Sunday. At least he can take solace in that.