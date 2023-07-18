 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 17, 2023

Josh Jacobs was in interesting location for contract deadline

July 17, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Josh Jacobs in pads

Jan 1, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) takes the field before the start of a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs had a tense day on Monday that was full of wonder about his contract situation.

Monday marked the deadline for teams to reach long-term contract extensions with players they had given the franchise tag. None of the running backs who had been tagged (Jacobs, Tony Pollard or Saquon Barkley) received long-term deals. That apparently was disappointing news for Jacobs, who was optimistic that something would come together.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that Jacobs spent the day in the Raiders’ parking lot, ready to sign a contract in case a deal was reached.

That must have been a really long day, not to mention a hot one, just hanging out in a Las Vegas parking lot in July waiting on a potential deal.

Fellow NFL running backs expressed their displeasure with the lack of long-term contracts for Jacobs, Pollard and Barkley.

Now we will wait to see whether the reigning NFL rushing king signs his franchise tag tender.

Article Tags

Josh Jacobs
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus