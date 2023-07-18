Josh Jacobs was in interesting location for contract deadline

Josh Jacobs had a tense day on Monday that was full of wonder about his contract situation.

Monday marked the deadline for teams to reach long-term contract extensions with players they had given the franchise tag. None of the running backs who had been tagged (Jacobs, Tony Pollard or Saquon Barkley) received long-term deals. That apparently was disappointing news for Jacobs, who was optimistic that something would come together.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports that Jacobs spent the day in the Raiders’ parking lot, ready to sign a contract in case a deal was reached.

How close was Josh Jacobs to signing an extension with the #Raiders? He was sitting in a car in the parking lot of the #Raiders facility with teammate Maxx Crosby at the deadline, ready to sign if it got done. It didn’t, and now it’s unclear when the rushing champ will return. pic.twitter.com/Ex1JzR1QOt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 17, 2023

That must have been a really long day, not to mention a hot one, just hanging out in a Las Vegas parking lot in July waiting on a potential deal.

Fellow NFL running backs expressed their displeasure with the lack of long-term contracts for Jacobs, Pollard and Barkley.

Now we will wait to see whether the reigning NFL rushing king signs his franchise tag tender.