Jonathan Taylor responds to brutal running back market after tag deadline

Monday was not a good day for the running back market, as both Josh Jacobs of the Raiders and Saquon Barkley of the Giants failed to reach long-term contract agreements after being franchise tagged by their respective organizations. It is yet another signal that even the most productive running backs simply are not getting big money on long-term contracts, with growing skepticism over the ability of players at the position to remain productive into their 30s.

Barkley and Jacobs both sought more than they would get on a $10.1 million franchise tag, but neither franchise budged. That elicited a strong reaction from Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who is entering the final season of his rookie deal. He tweeted a one-word reaction moments after the tag deadline passed: “Wow.”

Wow. — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 17, 2023

Make no mistake, Monday’s events are not great news for Taylor. He will want to cash in on the productive start to his career one way or another next season, and this does not exactly bode well for his chances of getting a huge deal. Some may be surprised on his stance regarding his current contract, but with the market what it is right now, it’s tough to blame him.

Taylor has tallied 3,841 rushing yards in his first three NFL seasons. However, he is not much younger than Barkley or Jacobs, suggesting that he may be in line for similar treatment next year.