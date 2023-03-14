Josh Jacobs has interesting reaction to Darren Waller trade

Josh Jacobs does not sound too pleased about longtime teammate Darren Waller being sent packing.

The Las Vegas Raiders traded away the former Pro Bowl tight end Waller to an NFC team on Tuesday. The move ends Waller’s tenure with the Raiders after five seasons.

Around the same time as the news broke, the Raiders running back Jacobs tweeted an interesting (and vulgar) reaction.

“S–ts sad fr [for real],” Jacobs wrote (profanity edited by LBS).

Jacobs, who led the NFL in rushing yards last season, had been teammates with Waller since being drafted by the Raiders in 2019. The two had been through countless ups and downs together, including three different head coaches, a playoff berth in 2021, and a disappointing six-win 2022 season.

Of course, that is a noteworthy reaction from Jacobs, who is himself facing uncertainty over his long-term future in Las Vegas. The Raiders just placed the franchise tag on the 25-year-old Jacobs for the 2023 season, but Jacobs’ recent comments cast some doubt on his future beyond that.