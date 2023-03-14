Raiders trade star TE Darren Waller to NFC team

The Las Vegas Raiders are moving on from star tight end Darren Waller.

The Raiders on Tuesday agreed to a trade to send Waller to the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. Las Vegas will receive a third-round draft pick in return.

The pick that the Giants sent to the Raiders is one that they acquired when they traded wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Waller was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round back in 2015. He was suspended multiple times early in his career for violations of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. The Ravens waived Waller after he was reinstated from a year-long suspension prior to the 2018 season. Baltimore then signed Waller to their practice squad, and the Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad.

Waller broke out with the Raiders in 2019, when he caught 90 passes for 1,145 yards and 3 touchdowns. He followed that up with an even better year in 2020. Waller posted career highs across the board that season with 107 catches, 1,196 yards and 9 scores.

Since his back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, Waller has battled numerous injuries. He appeared in just nine games last season and was held to 28 catches.

If Waller can stay healthy, he has a chance to play a huge role in Brian Daboll’s offense with the Giants.