Josh Jacobs refused to consider notable team in free agency

Running back Josh Jacobs signed with the Green Bay Packers in free agency during the offseason. The Packers were not the only contender to show interest, but there was one organization Jacobs surprisingly refused to even consider.

Jacobs said in a new interview that the Kansas City Chiefs expressed interest in signing him as a free agent. However, the former Las Vegas Raiders running back had no interest in playing for them, citing their long-standing AFC West rivalry.

“They were trying to get me hard,” Jacobs said of the Chiefs, via Dan Pompei of The Athletic. “But there was no way I was going there. I feel like once you are rivals with somebody, you have a genuine hate for them. I couldn’t see myself in that color. And besides, I never wanted to be the guy that joined the dominant team. I want to be the guy that beats the dominant team.”

Jacobs would have been forgiven for considering Kansas City. They are the NFL’s dominant power right now and are going for a third consecutive Super Bowl this season. Putting him in the middle of that offense would have been very intimidating for opponents, but Jacobs clearly was not feeling it.

Few saw Jacobs landing in Green Bay, especially since they still had Aaron Jones at the time. Jones is now gone, and with AJ Dillon on injured reserve, the Packer backfield should belong to Jacobs all year.