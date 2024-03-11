Josh Jacobs agrees to sign with surprising team

Josh Jacobs has a new team — and it’s a surprising one.

Jacobs has agreed to sign with the Green Bay Packers in free agency.

The #Packers are expected to sign Josh Jacobs, source tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Jacobs had received interest from several teams, including one of Green Bay’s NFC North rivals — the Bears. But Chicago decided to sign D’Andre Swift instead.

Jacobs, the 2022 rushing king, will now head to Green Bay where he could end up forming a strong tandem.

Green Bay has paired Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon the last four seasons, giving the running backs nearly equal loads. Dillon is a free agent and seems likely to leave. Jones is entering the final season of his 4-year, $48 million deal. The Packers were hoping to restructure Jones’ contract.

Green Bay looks like it will have a formidable rushing tandem between Jacobs and Jones.