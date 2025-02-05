Josh Jacobs sends message to Packers’ front office

Josh Jacobs sent a message to the Green Bay Packers’ front office on Wednesday.

Jacobs was present at Radio Row in New Orleans, La., for the Super Bowl on Wednesday. He made an appearance on several different radio shows and shared the same commentary regarding team needs for the Packers.

“We got a really young group of receivers. All can be really really really special. But I think personally we need a guy that’s gonna be a little bit more consistent,” Jacobs said during an appearance on 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee.

The hosts intimated that the Packers should try reuniting with Davante Adams. Jacobs was open to it.

“If he comes at the right price. Tell him to slide,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs also said that the Packers need about three more weapons on offense.

The Packers’ leading receiver this year was Jayden Reed, who had 55 catches for 857 yards and 6 touchdowns. Tight end Tucker Craft had 50 catches for 707 yards and 7 touchdowns. Their other leading receivers were Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks.

Josh Jacobs helped lead the offense on the ground. He had 1,329 rushing yards with 15 rushing touchdowns.

There probably isn’t a team in the NFL that couldn’t benefit from the addition of a top receiver, or someone like Adams. Whether Green Bay is able to make that happen remains to be seen.