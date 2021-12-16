Josh Lambo said Urban Meyer was ‘completely unfit’ to lead Jaguars

Josh Lambo put the final nail in Urban Meyer’s coffin with the Jacksonville Jaguars when he came forward with a troubling story about the coach, but he says that one incident was part of a pattern of behavior for Meyer.

Lambo, who was released after Jacksonville’s first game of the season, said Wednesday that Meyer kicked him in the leg before a preseason game and told him to “make your f—ing kicks.” When Lambo challenged Meyer and told him to never kick him again, Meyer allegedly said he’s the head coach and will do whatever he wants.

In a later interview with First Coast News, Lambo explained that he decided to come forward after seeing the report about Meyer berating his assistant coaches. The free agent kicker says Meyer was “completely unfit” to coach the Jaguars.

“For me, I would say completely unfit and that is my observation from what I saw day in and day out for a lot of months this year,” Lambo said. “The way that he treats the guys in the locker room, there’s this pompous nature that he has that he can get away with anything.”

Lambo also mentioned how Meyer recently threatened to fire anyone who leaked information to the media. He said the coach essentially tried to do the same with him.

“He’s trying to shut everybody else up and he tried to shut me up once,” Lambo said. “I want to make sure it doesn’t happen again. … My observation of it was he couldn’t stand being challenged. His manhood, his pride and his ego were challenged, and so he threatened me.”

Jaguars owner Shad Khan initially looked like he was going to stand by Meyer, but he fired the coach shortly after Lambo came forward. Meyer is unlikely to ever get another shot in the NFL, and he may not want one.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports