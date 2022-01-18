Texans GM offers update on Deshaun Watson’s future with team

The Houston Texans remain in somewhat of a holding pattern with Deshaun Watson as the sexual assault claims against him are investigated, but it sounds like their long-term plans for the quarterback remain unchanged.

During an appearance on Sports Radio 610 Tuesday morning, Texans general manager Nick Caserio was asked if the team could potentially keep Watson depending on who replaces David Culley as head coach. Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores interviewed for the Texans job on Friday. The Dolphins were considered the most likely suitor for Watson when trade rumors were swirling several months ago.

Does that mean Watson could remain in Houston if the Texans hire Flores? Caserio said “that more than likely would not be the case,” according to the Houston Chronicle.

“I think we have to be open-minded and just take the information and process it and ultimately make the decision that we feel makes the most sense for everybody involved, whatever that looks like,” Caserio added.

Watson was a healthy inactive every week this season despite not being suspended or placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. He demanded a trade before he was accused of sexual assault by nearly two dozen women. Now, the two sides likely both want to part ways.

A recent report claimed Watson and Flores want to team up next season. That doesn’t mean they would do so in Houston.

Photo: Jan 27, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; AFC quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) in the NFL Pro Bowl football game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports