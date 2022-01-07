Josh McDaniels a name to watch for 1 AFC head coach job?

Josh McDaniels has been linked to numerous NFL head coaching jobs in recent years. It is clear that the New England Patriots offensive coordinator wants to wait for the perfect opportunity, and there may be teams that try to convince him in the coming weeks that they can provide that. According to one NFL insider, the Las Vegas Raiders are one to keep an eye on.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media told WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe” show on Thursday that McDaniels has “really got a shot” to land a head coach job this offseason. He said McDaniels’ extensive experience will be an advantage for him, but he still expects the 45-year-old to be selective. With Jon Gruden having been fired and the Raiders potentially cleaning house, Rapoport thinks that job might have some appeal for McDaniels.

.@Rapsheet today on Josh McDaniels' head coaching candidacy: "He's gonna do it his way…I'd imagine he'd go to a place where there was not a current GM in place. Raiders would make some sense, we'll see what happens with the Vikings…" Full Hit: https://t.co/bsKc2LZiRf pic.twitter.com/3WtDQxg8mo — Gresh & Keefe (@GreshKeefe) January 6, 2022

“I do think he’s not for everyone and everyone is not for him, so would he go to a place that already has a GM? I would have some doubts there,” Rapoport said. “If he’s gonna do it, he’s gonna do it his way and he’s gonna do it properly. He’s gonna do it with the right structure and personnel. I would imagine he would go to a place where there is not a current GM in place. The Raiders would make some sense. We’ll see what’s gonna happen with the Vikings … there’s not a ton of openings, but there’s a couple that make some sense.”

Mike Mayock is still the general manager of the Raiders. However, he was basically hand-selected by Gruden when the Raiders lured Gruden out of the broadcast booth in 2019. One recent report said Mayock has a legitimate chance to keep the job, but Rapoport seems to think he’ll be gone.

McDaniels interviewed for at least one head coach job last offseason. He infamously backed out after agreeing to become a team’s head coach a few years ago. Because of that and his previous NFL head coaching gig, McDaniels has had to tread lightly during recent hiring cycles.

While his resume as an offensive coordinator is as good as it gets, McDaniels already had one failed stint as a head coach. He lasted less than two seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2009 and 2010, finishing with an 11-17 record. McDaniels knows his next head coaching opportunity could be his last.

Photo: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports