Report reveals Mike Vrabel’s stance on Patriots head coach job

Mike Vrabel is expected to draw plenty of interest for NFL head coach jobs in the coming weeks, and there is at least a chance the New England Patriots will soon have a vacancy. Would Vrabel be open to returning to his former team?

Longtime Patriots reporter Tom E. Curran said on “Inside Edition” Tuesday night that Vrabel is open to coaching in New England.

“Mike Vrabel would be interested in coaching for the New England Patriots,” Curran said. “I think that he looks at the Patriots, and despite the warts, says, ‘I’ll go back there.'”

Jerod Mayo is in only his first season as the head coach in New England. The Patriots committed to him as their coach-in-waiting before they parted ways with Bill Belichick. Vrabel was then unexpectedly fired by the Tennessee Titans. Had Robert Kraft known Vrabel was going to be available, it is unclear if he would have felt differently about the situation.

The Patriots have one of the worst rosters in football, but you could make the argument that Mayo has not gotten the most out of it. He also may have placed himself on the hot seat with a comment he made after last week’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

If New England does fire Mayo, they will almost certainly at least place a call to Vrabel. The 49-year-old went 54-45 in six seasons with the Titans and led the team to the playoffs three times. Vrabel played linebacker for the Patriots from 2001-2008 and won three Super Bowls with the team.

Vrabel may have a shot at a much better head coach job, but it sounds like he is at least willing to have a conversation with the Kraft family.