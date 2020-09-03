Report: Josh Rosen on trade block with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have gotten nothing but positive reports on Tua Tagovailoa’s health since they drafted him back in April, and all of the good news appears to have made Josh Rosen expendable.

The Dolphins have been fielding calls from teams interested in trading for Rosen, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

With Miami’s rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy, the Dolphins have fielded trade inquiries in recent days for former first-round pick Josh Rosen, per league sources. In an upcoming weekend of moves, Rosen could be on the move again. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2020

Ryan Fitzpatrick is considered the favorite to start for Miami in Week 1, but he recently left the team due to the death of his mother. Rosen said last week that he is ready to start if called upon. However, the Dolphins’ willingness to trade him seemingly indicates either they expect Fitzpatrick to be back for Week 1 or Tagovailoa would be next in line.

Rosen, who was drafted No. 10 overall by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, struggled in his first two NFL seasons. He threw one touchdown and five interceptions in six games with the Dolphins last year. His motivation this offseason has been admirable, but he doesn’t appear to be a significant part of Miami’s plans.