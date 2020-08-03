Report: Josh Rosen determined to compete for Dolphins’ QB job

Only two years removed from being a top ten pick in the NFL Draft, Josh Rosen is the forgotten man in the Miami Dolphins’ quarterback room. It sounds like he’s determined to find a way to make an impact anyway.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, neither Rosen nor his representatives have asked the Dolphins for a trade or release after assessing the situation around the league. The Dolphins are pleased with this outcome, and are reportedly privately pleased that Rosen has bought in and are impressed with his conditioning, work ethic, and efforts to learn new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey’s system.

It speaks well of Rosen that he’s willing to stay and bet on himself rather than seeking an exit route from Miami. For now, the 23-year-old isn’t really in the mix for a job with the Dolphins, as Ryan Fitzpatrick is the stopgap starter while the team awaits Tua Tagovailoa, who is the clear quarterback of the future.

There may be a role for Rosen if Fitzpatrick struggles and Tagovailoa is either not ready either physically or mentally for the starting job. Perhaps that’s what he’s betting on, and is keeping his head down and showing Miami that he’s ready as needed.