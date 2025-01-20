Eagles player did not like playing in the snow

The Philadelphia Eagles had to navigate the weather as well as their opponent in Sunday’s NFC Divisional win over the Los Angeles Rams. While many fans loved it, not every player felt the same.

Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat made clear after Sunday’s 28-22 win that he did not particularly enjoy the conditions he had to play in. Sweat even compared the conditions to the infamously slippery field the Eagles played on in Sao Paolo, Brazil back in Week 1. Sweat actually preferred those conditions to Sunday’s.

“I’d rather play on the s—ty Brazil field before playing on that again. I ain’t gonna lie to you,” Sweat told reporters (profanity edited by LBS).

That is a pretty big statement considering how much everyone hated that field in Brazil. To Sweat’s point, however, at least Brazil had nicer weather otherwise.

One can certainly argue that Sunday’s weather helped the Eagles a lot more than it hurt them. They navigated it better than the Rams did, and it played a part in their victory.