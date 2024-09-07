 Skip to main content
Everyone has same complaint about Eagles-Packers game in Brazil

September 6, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Packers and Eagles playing in Brazil

Several football fans were not happy with the NFL’s Week 1 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Friday night.

Players from both sides were seen repeatedly losing their footing on the field early in the matchup held at Corinthians Arena, a venue primarily used for soccer matches. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley slipped in the backfield on his first carry of the game.

Fans and athletes alike lambasted the poor field conditions for the contest. A handful of them also slammed the NFL for putting their players at risk for injury.

Friday’s Eagles-Packers game became the NFL’s first ever played in Brazil.

The NFL’s push for international games is no surprise given the league’s desire to grow their global fan base. But given the complexities of maintaining optimum field conditions for NFL games, turning soccer stadiums into temporary football venues will always be less than ideal.

Safety concerns about the contest began way before the first snap — and it wasn’t just about the injury risk on the field.

A few players expressed their unease over the extremely high crime rate in Brazil, leading to some players never leaving their team hotel.

