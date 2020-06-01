Report: Josina Anderson leaves ESPN

Longtime ESPN personality Josina Anderson has reportedly left the network.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Anderson and ESPN have parted ways after nine years. The departure is not related to any economic or staffing cuts, but Anderson’s contract was expiring this summer.

Anderson was an NFL reporter and insider for ESPN and regularly appeared on programs such as “NFL Live.” According to Marchand, her role will be filled by ESPN’s other various NFL insiders and reporters.

There is no word on where Anderson will go next, though her departure does not come as a surprise. She had connections inside the NFL world, and notably managed to land a sit-down interview with Antonio Brown earlier this year that made headlines.