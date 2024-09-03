Judge makes decision on sexual assault case against kicker Brandon McManus

Brandon McManus is getting some good news in his recent legal case.

Michael DiRocco of ESPN reported on Tuesday that Michael S. Sharrit, a circuit court judge in Florida, has dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit against the longtime NFL kicker McManus. Sharrit granted a motion to dismiss from McManus’ attorneys on the grounds that the two female plaintiffs in the case did not use their real names in the court filing (instead choosing the pseudonyms “Jane Doe I” and “Jane Doe II”).

Under Florida law, the plaintiffs needed to meet “exceptional case” criteria in order to warrant party anonymity, which Sharrit ruled was not the case here. In granting the motion to dismiss, Sharrit also said that the plaintiffs “must be prepared to stand behind their charges publicly in the same way Defendant McManus must openly refute them.”

The saga is likely not over though as the plaintiffs, per the court ruling, now have 10 days to file an amended complaint using proper name identification. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the plaintiffs, told ESPN that they do indeed plan to do so.

You can read DiRocco’s full report on the ruling here.

McManus was accused of by the two women of sexually assaulting them while he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The women, who were flight attendants at the time, accused McManus, who was on a charter flight to London with the Jaguars for a regular season series in 2023, of trying to kiss and grind against them while meals were being served. Further details of the allegations against McManus can be found here.

The 33-year-old McManus, a 10-year NFL veteran who won Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos in 2016, was cut by the Washington Commanders in June shortly after the lawsuit was filed and is still a free agent. McManus had vehemently denied the allegations from the start however and has now scored himself a legal victory with the circuit court judge’s ruling (though the two female plaintiffs do still intend to pursue the matter further).