 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 23, 2022

JuJu Smith-Schuster has unusual explanation for Chiefs’ big day

October 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
JuJu Smith-Schuster smiles

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs put together what may have been their most impressive offensive game of the season so far on Sunday, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster thinks he knows why.

The Chiefs put up 44 points on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in a blowout win. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns, with Smith-Schuster scoring one of them. Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling also had big days.

The key, according to Smith-Schuster, was the foursome’s Call of Duty session on Friday. The group apparently won four straight games, and Smith-Schuster thinks it was good for their collective chemistry.

Is it that simple? Probably not. After all, this did not really work out for another quarterback-receiver connection. Maybe the Chiefs players are just better at it.

The Chiefs are rolling right now, though, so they might as well have fun with what to attribute it to. This revelation might be exciting news for Kyler Murray, too.

Article Tags

Juju Smith-SchusterKansas City Chiefs
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus