JuJu Smith-Schuster has unusual explanation for Chiefs’ big day

The Kansas City Chiefs put together what may have been their most impressive offensive game of the season so far on Sunday, and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster thinks he knows why.

The Chiefs put up 44 points on the San Francisco 49ers Sunday in a blowout win. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 423 yards and three touchdowns, with Smith-Schuster scoring one of them. Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling also had big days.

The key, according to Smith-Schuster, was the foursome’s Call of Duty session on Friday. The group apparently won four straight games, and Smith-Schuster thinks it was good for their collective chemistry.

#Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster says that playing Call of Duty: Warzone with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and MVS on Friday – they won three games in a row. He says that is what was the difference in their chemistry today. — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) October 24, 2022

Is it that simple? Probably not. After all, this did not really work out for another quarterback-receiver connection. Maybe the Chiefs players are just better at it.

The Chiefs are rolling right now, though, so they might as well have fun with what to attribute it to. This revelation might be exciting news for Kyler Murray, too.