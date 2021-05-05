Ex-Steelers lineman takes apparent shot at JuJu Smith-Schuster after signing with Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva signed with the division rival Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, and he’s already adding some life to the rivalry between the two teams.

Villanueva took an apparent shot at former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster when discussing how he preferred to block for run-heavy teams like the Ravens instead of ones more focused on passing.

Alejandro Villanueva said it's better for linemen to play for a run-first team like the Ravens. "I’m assuming it’s not as much fun for the receivers because they’re not getting all of the catches, they’re making the Tik Toks and and they’re having fun on their social media." — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) May 5, 2021

Without naming names, it sure sounds like Villanueva is taking a shot at Smith-Schuster, who made it a habit of dancing on the opposing team’s logo last season and posting the video on TikTok. That eventually stopped when opponents began using it as motivational material.

The quote probably won’t go unnoticed in Pittsburgh. As division rivals, the Steelers and Ravens will meet twice in 2021, and those matchups might be a little more heated than usual at this rate.