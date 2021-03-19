JuJu Smith-Schuster turned down these better deals to re-sign with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already lost several key players in free agency, but JuJu Smith-Schuster is not going anywhere.

Smith-Schuster has re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal. The star wide receiver confirmed he is staying with the team by sharing a funny video on Twitter.

This is my home, they’re gonna need a wrecking ball to take me outta here! PITTSBURGH I LOVE YOU, LET’S GO!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SPFvCLUmFl — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) March 19, 2021

The contract is worth $8 million, according to multiple reports. Many were surprised to hear that Smith-Schuster didn’t land a multi-year deal, but apparently he turned at least one down. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Philadelphia Eagles offered Smith-Schuster a multi-year contract.

Other teams also reportedly offered more lucrative one-year contracts than the Steelers.

Sources tell me these were the other offers KC 8 mill with 3 mill incentives

Steelers 8 mill

Baltimore 9 mill 4 incentives — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) March 19, 2021

We know of at least one other AFC team that expressed interest in Smith-Schuster, so it sounds like his preference was to remain in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster in the second round in 2017. He has spent the last four seasons with the team. He has not met his stellar production from the 2018 season, when he had a career-high 111 catches, 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. Part of the reason for his lower numbers the last two seasons is his changed role in Pittsburgh’s offense.

Smith-Schuster was far more productive when Antonio Brown was the No. 1 receiving option in Pittsburgh. He also caused some issues for the Steelers last season, which may have hurt his free agent value a bit.