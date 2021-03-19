 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, March 19, 2021

JuJu Smith-Schuster turned down these better deals to re-sign with Steelers

March 19, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have already lost several key players in free agency, but JuJu Smith-Schuster is not going anywhere.

Smith-Schuster has re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal. The star wide receiver confirmed he is staying with the team by sharing a funny video on Twitter.

The contract is worth $8 million, according to multiple reports. Many were surprised to hear that Smith-Schuster didn’t land a multi-year deal, but apparently he turned at least one down. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Philadelphia Eagles offered Smith-Schuster a multi-year contract.

Other teams also reportedly offered more lucrative one-year contracts than the Steelers.

We know of at least one other AFC team that expressed interest in Smith-Schuster, so it sounds like his preference was to remain in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster in the second round in 2017. He has spent the last four seasons with the team. He has not met his stellar production from the 2018 season, when he had a career-high 111 catches, 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. Part of the reason for his lower numbers the last two seasons is his changed role in Pittsburgh’s offense.

Smith-Schuster was far more productive when Antonio Brown was the No. 1 receiving option in Pittsburgh. He also caused some issues for the Steelers last season, which may have hurt his free agent value a bit.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus