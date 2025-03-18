Ex-Pro Bowl WR re-signs with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back another veteran member of their wide receiver corps as they head into 2025.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has signed a new deal to remain with the Chiefs, the team announced on Tuesday.

Smith-Schuster spent a season with Kansas City in 2022 before he signed a 3-year, $33 million contract with the New England Patriots. The Patriots cut him after one year, and Smith-Schuster rejoined the Chiefs last offseason.

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Smith-Schuster appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs last season and made a very small impact. He finished with 18 catches for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns. Most of that production came in Week 5, when he caught 7 passes for 130 yards in a win over the New Orleans Saints.

Andy Reid obviously feels Smith-Schuster still has something to offer. The 28-year-old had a productive season in Kansas City two years ago with 78 catches for 933 yards and 3 touchdowns. He then caught 7 passes for 53 yards in Kansas City’s Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles that year.

Smith-Schuster began his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017, and he appeared to have the makings of a true No. 1 receiver. He had a great rookie season and then made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after catching 111 passes for 1,426 yards and 7 touchdowns. The former USC star has not been the same player since.

It is unlikely that Smith-Schuster will play a big role for the Chiefs next season even if he makes the final roster. Kansas City still has Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy as their top two wideouts, and they re-signed another veteran earlier in the offseason.