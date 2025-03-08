Hollywood Brown makes big decision about his future

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown has made a major decision about his future.

Brown is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal. The agreement is worth up to $11 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

More Chiefs WR news: Free-agent WR Hollywood Brown is returning to Kansas City on a one year deal worth up to $11 million, per sources. pic.twitter.com/a5kz3CEgay — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2025

Apr 25, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Marquise Brown (Oklahoma) on the red carpet prior to the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft in Downtown Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brown will run it back with Kansas City after his first season there was essentially a lost cause. He suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason that cost him virtually all of the regular season and limited his ability to forge a connection with Patrick Mahomes even after his return. He played in just two regular season games, making nine catches for 91 yards. He was only a minor factor in the team’s playoff run, catching five passes for 50 yards in three games.

Brown was a 1,000-yard receiver for the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, and the Chiefs had hoped he would provide a big-play threat for them. The team clearly still thinks he can contribute a lot to the offense based on how eager they were to bring him back and the salary they are giving him.

The Chiefs anticipate getting Rashee Rice back for 2025, which should bolster their receiving corps. However, there may be some questions lingering about another Kansas City wide receiver and his availability in light of news that emerged earlier Saturday.