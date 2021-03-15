JuJu Smith-Schuster telling teammates he is going to leave Steelers?

JuJu Smith-Schuster apparently is reading the proverbial writing on the wall in Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster is telling teammates he is likely to sign in free agency, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

The Steelers drafted Smith-Schuster in the second round in 2017. He has spent the last four seasons with the team. He has not met his stellar production from the 2018 season, when he had a career-high 111 catches, 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. Part of the reason for his lower numbers the last two seasons is his changed role in Pittsburgh’s offense.

The Steelers seemed to signal Smith-Schuster’s likely departure by drafting Chase Claypool last year.

Though Smith-Schuster is productive, he also caused lots of issues for the Steelers, which should be a concern for interested teams.

The 24-year-old had 97 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns last season. We know of one AFC team that reportedly has interest in him.