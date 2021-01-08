JuJu Smith-Schuster gives Browns bulletin-board material ahead of playoff game

JuJu Smith-Schuster may have cut out the pregame dancing, but he’s still doing some pregame talking.

Smith-Schuster’s Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns in an AFC Wild Card playoff game on Sunday night. The teams split their regular season series, though Pittsburgh rested most of their top players in a Week 17 loss. Cleveland also is in the playoffs for the first time since 2002, so they’re turning around a history of recent ineptitude.

Asked Thursday whether this Browns team is different, Smith-Schuster didn’t give Cleveland much credit.

“I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year,” Smith-Schuster said. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns.”

Here is the video evidence:

Smith-Schuster has gotten himself into trouble this season for giving opponents motivation. And now he has done this ahead of Sunday’s game.

The Steelers may be good enough to cover JuJu on this one, but we know what happened the last time someone talked disrespectfully about an Ohio football team.