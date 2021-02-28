 Skip to main content
Julian Edelman gets in on Tom Brady fun with tweet

February 28, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Julian Edelman

Julian Edeman may not get to goof around with Tom Brady anymore in the locker room, but the veteran receiver is finding other ways to have fun with his best buddy.

Earlier in the week, Justin Bieber tweeted a great old photo of himself and captioned it “your boy.” Brady decided to follow suit by sharing an old photo of himself, and he chose the infamous one of him modeling while holding a baby goat. You can see Brady’s great tweet here.

Those who followed the Brady-Edelman bromance through the years will not be surprised that Edelman did not want to be left out. He tried his hand at the “your boy” trend with a photo of himself and his awesome haircut at Kent State.

It is no secret that Edelman was devastated when Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even if Brady did mock Edelman over his embarrassing arrest that one time, the two are very close. Edelman’s tweet is a sign that they have remained that way.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC-by-SA 3.0

