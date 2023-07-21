Justin Fields has big statistical target for 2023

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields wants to make a bit of history in 2023.

In an appearance on the “All Things Covered” podcast this week, Bryant McFadden pointed out to Fields that no quarterback in Bears franchise history had ever thrown for 4,000 yards in a single season. Fields made clear that he plans on changing that, and he wants to do it this season.

Justin Fields says he will break the single-season passing record for the Bears in 2023pic.twitter.com/89zAFmxEdF — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) July 21, 2023

“I will. I plan on doing it this year,” Fields said.

Erik Kramer actually holds the Bears’ single-season passing yardage mark by throwing for 3,838 yards in 1995. Fields only threw for 2,242 yards in 2022 in a run-heavy offense, but that might change going forward.

Fields does not hide from high expectations, so don’t be surprised if he sets the mark. If he doesn’t do it in 2023, it still feels like he will manage it eventually based on his current trajectory.