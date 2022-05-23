Justin Fields offers telling quote about Bears’ culture

Justin Fields had a tumultuous rookie season with the Chicago Bears, and the quarterback hinted at why in a recent interview.

Fields spoke about what he was looking forward to in his second season with Chicago in a new interview. The quarterback praised the team’s new coaching staff and talked about rebuilding the organization’s culture.

“We’re kinda just trying to re-culture or getting the culture in the building,” Fields told Fox News Digital. “I don’t think our culture was the best culture last year. So, working with the new staff everybody is just buying in.”

Fields certainly did not seem to be in the best environment to develop under former coach Matt Nagy. The offense was a mess to begin with. The staff seemed inept at times and left Fields with little chance of success.

The Bears are ready to start Fields with a clean slate, and Fields seems to be embracing that. If nothing else, the environment under new coach Matt Eberflus should at least be geared more toward Fields’ development. Now it’s up to the quarterback to take advantage of it.