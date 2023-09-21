Justin Fields, Bears OC hug it out for media in funny video

Justin Fields wants everyone to know that the relationship between him and his coaches is fine, and the star quarterback found a funny way to demonstrate that.

Fields on Wednesday seemed to blame the Chicago Bears’ coaching staff when discussing the struggles he has had through two games. The former Ohio State star later insisted that he was not pointing the finger at anyone and said his comments were taken out of context.

Then on Thursday, Fields went out of his way to hug offensive coordinator Luke Getsy while the cameras were rolling. The two looked right at the camera and Fields waved.

Hug it out guys, hug it out pic.twitter.com/3q0FIdBLcm — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) September 21, 2023

It has been an eventful week for the Bears, to say the least. In addition to Fields basically calling out his coaches and then denying it, defensive coordinator Alan Williams also unexpectedly resigned. It has since been reported that the FBI recently raided Williams’ home.

The Bears badly need a win on Sunday. Unfortunately, they are traveling to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. No team is a bigger underdog than Chicago in Week 3.