Justin Fields has great quote amid Steelers’ 3-0 start

Justin Fields has done a lot to quiet his critics early in the 2024 season. But the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback isn’t thinking about any of that.

On Sunday, Fields led the Steelers to a 20-10 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

The fourth-year QB had his most productive outing with Pittsburgh yet. Fields went 25/32 for 245 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He also electrified the home crowd with his first rushing TD as a Steeler.

After the game, Fields was asked if his current run of success has proven his doubters wrong. Fields didn’t see it that way.

“I’m not really worried about that,” Fields said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “I’m more so into proving myself right. I know what kind of player I am. I haven’t changed my whole life, so at the end of the day, my teammates help me be great. So shout out to them — shout out to our defense, shout out to everybody else on the offense for pushing me each and every day at practice. It’s just a credit to them.

“So I’m definitely glad and just feeling good to be in this position, to be honest with you.”

Fields was previously considered the Steelers’ temporary starter to start the season as Wilson worked his way back from injury.

But with the Steelers off to their best start since 2020, it’s hard to imagine Mike Tomlin is eager to replace Fields just yet.