Could Justin Fields remain Steelers’ starting QB over Russell Wilson?

Justin Fields is expected to start again for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and it sounds like he will have a chance to make his case to keep the job going forward.

Fields started in Pittsburgh’s 18-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons last week after Russell Wilson aggravated a calf injury in practice. Wilson had beaten out Fields for the starting job during training camp, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was impressed with Fields.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Fields could continue to start if the former first-round pick were to play well on Sunday and the Steelers were to beat the Denver Broncos. Wilson sounds close to returning from his injury, but he will not necessarily step into a starting role if things are going well for Tomlin’s team.

Fields did not exactly light it up against Atlanta. He was an efficient 17/23 for 156 yards passing and ran for 57 yards on 14 attempts. All 18 of the Steelers’ points came via field goals, but Fields did not turn the ball over.

When Tomlin was asked on Tuesday if Fields could remain Pittsburgh’s starter, the coach told reporters he is “not going to soothe you with hypothetical scenarios.”

One former NFL star recently offered some harsh thoughts on how he would handle the situation with Fields and Wilson.

At the very least, strong play from Fields would allow the Steelers to give Wilson more time to fully recover from his calf issue — even if the nine-time Pro Bowl QB doesn’t need it.