Matt Eberflus shares confusing update on Justin Fields injury

The Chicago Bears appeared to be harboring optimism that quarterback Justin Fields avoided serious injury Sunday, but the timing of a possible return is left very murky.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus characterized Fields as “day-to-day” after he injured his non-throwing shoulder late in Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. However, Eberflus also suggested that Fields could sit out the rest of the season.

Matt Eberflus said Justin Fields is 'day to day' but would not rule out the possibility of his injury being season-ending. That's quite the discrepancy. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) November 21, 2022

Eberflus seemed to suggest that if Fields does not return, it will be because the team is protecting him long-term, not because the injury is that severe.

“Certainly, all those things have to be looked at,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “When you’re looking at injury for any player, what are the long-term effects of that and then where is it? Where exactly is it? Is it something that we can play through or is it something that we can have rest? With any player, we take equation into those two things.”

Fields did appear to be in serious pain following Sunday’s game, but he does seem to have avoided serious injury. He has taken a lot of hits this year and the Bears are going nowhere, so it makes sense to weigh his future in deciding whether to push for his return.