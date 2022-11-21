 Skip to main content
Matt Eberflus shares confusing update on Justin Fields injury

November 21, 2022
by Grey Papke
Justin Fields with a headband on

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears appeared to be harboring optimism that quarterback Justin Fields avoided serious injury Sunday, but the timing of a possible return is left very murky.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus characterized Fields as “day-to-day” after he injured his non-throwing shoulder late in Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. However, Eberflus also suggested that Fields could sit out the rest of the season.

Eberflus seemed to suggest that if Fields does not return, it will be because the team is protecting him long-term, not because the injury is that severe.

“Certainly, all those things have to be looked at,” Eberflus said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “When you’re looking at injury for any player, what are the long-term effects of that and then where is it? Where exactly is it? Is it something that we can play through or is it something that we can have rest? With any player, we take equation into those two things.”

Fields did appear to be in serious pain following Sunday’s game, but he does seem to have avoided serious injury. He has taken a lot of hits this year and the Bears are going nowhere, so it makes sense to weigh his future in deciding whether to push for his return.

