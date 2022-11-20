 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, November 20, 2022

Justin Fields undergoes medical evaluation after Bears’ loss

November 20, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Justin Fields with a headband on

Sep 11, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

There appeared to be some reason for concern surrounding Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields following Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

Fields appeared to be in serious pain toward the end of Sunday’s game after seemingly injuring his left shoulder on a tackle in the fourth quarter. The quarterback could be seen favoring the shoulder at the end of the game, and was spotted on a medical cart being taken for further evaluation after the game.

Fields threw for 153 yards and ran for another 85 during Sunday’s game, scoring two touchdowns. The Bears came up short against the Falcons 27-24, though the quarterback was hardly at fault for that.

Fields has shown just how much talent he has all season long, and has been the exciting bright spot to a rough year for the Bears. They would really hate to see him fall victim to any serious injury, even if it is to his non-throwing shoulder.

Article Tags

Justin Fields
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus