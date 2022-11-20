Justin Fields undergoes medical evaluation after Bears’ loss

There appeared to be some reason for concern surrounding Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields following Sunday’s game against Atlanta.

Fields appeared to be in serious pain toward the end of Sunday’s game after seemingly injuring his left shoulder on a tackle in the fourth quarter. The quarterback could be seen favoring the shoulder at the end of the game, and was spotted on a medical cart being taken for further evaluation after the game.

Bears QB Justin Fields carted off for further evaluation after the game. He’s still holding his left shoulder. pic.twitter.com/UOUfGL27LT — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 20, 2022

Fields threw for 153 yards and ran for another 85 during Sunday’s game, scoring two touchdowns. The Bears came up short against the Falcons 27-24, though the quarterback was hardly at fault for that.

Fields has shown just how much talent he has all season long, and has been the exciting bright spot to a rough year for the Bears. They would really hate to see him fall victim to any serious injury, even if it is to his non-throwing shoulder.