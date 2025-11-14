Justin Fields gave Jets fans a spiritual successor to the ‘Butt Fumble’

New York Jets fans had flashbacks on Thursday when they watched Justin Fields fumble late during their team’s “Thursday Night Football” game against the New England Patriots.

The Jets, trailing 24-14, were starting a critical drive midway through the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Disaster struck as Fields could not get a clean handle on the snap.

Just as Fields looked like he was about to recover the football, Jets offensive tackle Armand Membou got pushed into the bent-over quarterback. Fields’ head whipped back as his helmet collided with Membou’s butt. The contact threw Fields off just enough for the Patriots to pounce on the loose pigskin, winning possession for New England.

Justin Fields Jets butt fumble (2025) pic.twitter.com/dMppGEPfLw — NFL Drop (@TheNFLDrop) November 14, 2025

The play felt like the modern-day equivalent of Mark Sanchez’s infamous “Butt Fumble” from the 2013 season. While Fields’ play still technically qualifies as a “butt fumble,” the butt-to-QB collision of the 2025 version pales in comparison to the original.

The play killed any shot at the Jets pulling off a comeback. The Patriots capitalized on the excellent field position with a field goal to extend their lead to 27-14, which ended up as the final score of the contest.

Fields went 15/26 for 116 yards and a touchdown in the loss. He rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries. But Fields’ performance will mostly be remembered for having fans relive a memory they may have been trying to forget.