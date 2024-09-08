Report addresses Russell Wilson’s status for Week 1

Russell Wilson is healthy and available for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons … according to Russell Wilson.

Wilson has been dealing with a calf issue that has hampered him throughout training camp. With the 9-time Pro Bowler still dealing with the injury heading into the start of the 2024 season, his status for Week 1 remains unclear.

However, Wilson has informed Pittsburgh that he is healthy enough to play, per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In contrast, the Steelers’ doctors are reportedly “being more cautious” with the veteran quarterback. The team isn’t expected to make a decision on Wilson until Sunday.

Updates about Wilson’s injury status have been murky at best. But he appears keen on assuming his starting spot in Week 1 despite not being completely healthy.

Throughout training camp, the former Super Bowl champion was projected as the team’s starter for the season opener. But with 25-year-old Justin Fields lurking in the background, Wilson may feel the need to push himself to fend off his QB competition.