Did Justin Fields emulate Matt Ryan at pro day for Kyle Shanahan?

We knew that Justin Fields’ Wednesday showcase was largely for coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, but Fields certainly appeared to do some extra things to catch Shanahan’s eye.

On Monday, it was reported that Fields was working on specific drills that Shanahan preferred in order to perform them at Wednesday’s pro day. It does not appear to have stopped there, however. The Falcoholic’s William McFadden spotted something in Fields’ foot positioning that didn’t seem entirely coincidental.

I just went back and looked at some film, and Matt Ryan played with his right foot forward until the 2015 season – when Kyle Shanahan arrived in Atlanta. From then on, Matt Ryan has had his right foot back. https://t.co/BY8Hj7lXYy — William McFadden (@willmcfadden) April 14, 2021

It may or may not mean anything, and it might not have to do with Shanahan at all. That said, given Shanahan’s history with Matt Ryan and the fact that we knew Fields was aiming to impress Shanahan, it’s worth noting.

Last we heard, the 49ers might be leaning toward a different quarterback with the No. 3 pick. Both Fields and Trey Lance will be trying to work their way into the conversation, perhaps even by doing things as subtle as this.