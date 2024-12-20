Justin Herbert has one of best touchdown throws of NFL season

Justin Herbert worked some real magic on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

In the fourth quarter of his team’s Week 16 game, the Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Herbert went viral for a gravity-defying touchdown throw. Herbert was flushed from the pocket and had to throw on the move … off the wrong foot … while falling down. But that didn’t stop him from firing a dart to Derius Davis for a 19-yard score to give the Chargers a 25-24 lead.

A couple of alternate angles showed just how ridiculous the degree of difficulty was on Herbert’s sidearm sling.

ABSOLUTELY FILTHY FROM HERBERT pic.twitter.com/ndnAwAu5Uo — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 20, 2024

Justin Herbert falling down and away as he flicks the bean right in the the sweet spot. pic.twitter.com/0uuotkTXvL — Chuck Bass (@ChuckFBass) December 20, 2024

The former Pro Bowler Herbert is one of very very few quarterbacks in the NFL who can make that throw. What makes it even more impressive is that Herbert has been battling injuries to both his ankles this season that have compromised his mobility.

The Chargers went on to win the game 34-27, moving them right to the verge of clinching a playoff spot in the AFC. Thursday’s game against the Broncos had plenty of other entertaining moments as well, including a scoring feat that hadn’t been seen in nearly five decades.