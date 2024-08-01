Justin Herbert dealing with worrisome foot injury in training camp

The Los Angeles Chargers already have some cause for concern with star quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Chargers announced on Thursday that Herbert has been diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. The team notes that doctors have recommended Herbert spend roughly two weeks in a boot, followed by a “graduated” return-to-play protocol. One bit of good news though is that Herbert is still expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, the Chargers add.

Herbert, the 26-year-old former Pro Bowler, is coming off a 2023 season in which he threw for 3,134 yards and 20 touchdowns but missed the final four games for the Chargers due to a season-ending injury. While the Chargers underwent an offensive overhaul this offseason that saw Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and other weapons exit town, the excitement for Herbert under new head coach Jim Harbaugh has still been palpable.

Injuries to the plantar fascia are notorious for lingering and can really affect a player’s mobility, especially for quarterbacks who need to move around in the pocket and scramble. Though the Chargers still don’t start the regular season for over a month on Sept. 8 (giving Herbert roughly five weeks of recovery time), Herbert’s plantar fascia injury does not sound encouraging at all right now. He now looks likely to miss the rest of training camp as well as potentially all of the preseason for the Chargers as a result.