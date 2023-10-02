Extent of Justin Herbert’s ‘gruesome’ finger injury revealed

Justin Herbert played through a finger injury to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, and it sounds like the star quarterback must have been in some significant pain.

Herbert suffered a fractured finger on his left (non-throwing) hand, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Herbert also had what Rapoport described as a “gruesome nail injury” to the finger.

Fortunately, the Chargers have a bye next week and Herbert is not expected to miss any games.

The Chargers were leading 24-10 late in the third quarter when Herbert threw an interception on a 3rd-and-10 play at midfield. Rather than getting out of the way, Herbert tried to atone for the mistake and make a tackle. He got hit pretty hard as he ran into Maxx Crosby, which led to the finger injury. You can see the video here.

Herbert was able to finish the game with a splint on his left hand. The Chargers did not score another point, but they hung on to win 24-17. Herbert completed 13 of 24 passes for 167 yards, 1 touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

The injury was likely a reminder to Herbert and other quarterbacks that it is better not to try to take on 275-pound defenders after a turnover. Herbert and the Chargers are fortunate the injury was to the quarterback’s left hand.