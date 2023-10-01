Justin Herbert suffers finger injury on dumb play

There is a good reason why quarterbacks are advised to avoid the fray on interception returns and avoid blocking on rushing plays. Justin Herbert just learned the lesson the hard way.

The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback threw an interception on a 3rd-and-10 play at midfield with his team leading the Las Vegas Raiders 24-10 late in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday. Herbert tried to atone for his turnover by attempting to make a tackle. He got hit pretty hard as he ran into Maxx Crosby.

Herbert hand injury why you don’t do this if you’re a QB: pic.twitter.com/fCVhLHdV0b — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 1, 2023

Herbert injured the middle finger on his left hand on the play. He ended up wearing a splint on his left hand to keep his left middle finger in place.

The Chargers’ offense was dormant thereafter and got stuck on 24 points, though they hung on for the 24-17 win.

Herbert went 13/24 for 167 yards, 1 touchdown and an interception in his team’s victory. He also had two rushing touchdowns. And now he’ll have to deal with a finger injury on his non-throwing hand thanks to his macho move.